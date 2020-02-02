Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,682 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Nucor worth $41,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Nucor by 85.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $46,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE opened at $47.49 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

