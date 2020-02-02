Numeraire (NMR) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $6.20 or 0.00065538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and $571,334.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.96 or 0.02983228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00196952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00130659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,258,676 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

