NuShares (NSR) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, NuShares has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $2.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024433 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000550 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

