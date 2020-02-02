NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Declares $0.60 Dividend

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -148.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 138.7%.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.56. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 527,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,347,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.