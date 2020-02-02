Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 802.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nutanix by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix Inc has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at $939,192.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $524,951.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,671,854. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.