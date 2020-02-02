Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 102,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of NYSE:JPC opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

