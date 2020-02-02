NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $236.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.75. The company has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $259.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

