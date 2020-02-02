NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $236.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $259.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.75. The firm has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

