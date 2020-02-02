NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,202 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded down $9.38 on Friday, hitting $236.43. 9,144,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.56 and a 200-day moving average of $198.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

