NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of NVR worth $35,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 25.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NVR by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $34,832,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of NVR by 358.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total value of $6,974,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,670 shares in the company, valued at $420,952,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,481.03, for a total value of $6,690,539.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,591,114.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,275 shares of company stock valued at $65,428,565. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR stock traded down $149.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,816.97. 28,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,095. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,840.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,667.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,513.82 and a 1 year high of $4,058.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $58.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 226.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

