Nxt Trading Up 19.8% Over Last Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, SouthXchange, Upbit and Poloniex. Nxt has a market cap of $13.07 million and $1.79 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024284 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010602 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000536 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006349 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OKEx, C-CEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.