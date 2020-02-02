OAX Market Capitalization Achieves $3.72 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $297,354.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Liqui, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.02980650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00197159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Liqui, Gate.io and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

