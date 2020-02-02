Obyte Price Tops $26.18 on Top Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.18 or 0.00277781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. Obyte has a market cap of $19.30 million and approximately $5,909.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02984081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030074 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,229 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.