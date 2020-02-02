Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,584 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 4.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Occidental Petroleum worth $92,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. 15,958,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,337,205. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

