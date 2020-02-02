Ocean Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.23 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 48% higher against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.09 million and approximately $16.23 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.57 or 0.02994672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130230 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol's launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

