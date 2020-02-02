Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.61 Million

Analysts expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to report $525.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $507.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $495.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Shares of OII stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

