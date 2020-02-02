OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.26 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.80.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

