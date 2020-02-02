Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) vs. Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Financial Contrast

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ocugen and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Establishment Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ocugen currently has a consensus price target of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 206.49%. Establishment Labs has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.52%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Establishment Labs has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and Establishment Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($47.31) -0.01 Establishment Labs $61.21 million 9.18 -$21.10 million ($1.12) -24.36

Ocugen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -243.39% -0.45% Establishment Labs -52.76% -75.10% -38.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ocugen beats Establishment Labs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

