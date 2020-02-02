ODEM Market Capitalization Achieves $11.27 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $887,691.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.71 or 0.02990686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00197556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.