ODUWA Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001325 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $292,660.00 and $58,405.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047001 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067182 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000775 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00063416 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,466.07 or 1.00738127 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001653 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

