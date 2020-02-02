Odyssey (OCN) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, Upbit, Gate.io and Huobi. Odyssey has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $622,814.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.60 or 0.02989967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00196269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,626,501 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, IDEX, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Huobi, Upbit, FCoin, HitBTC, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.