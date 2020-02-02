OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Cap of $131.84 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $131.84 million and approximately $94.38 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00034873 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.05977964 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024988 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126979 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012728 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

