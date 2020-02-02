Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Old Republic International worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 193,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of ORI stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Calderon Alberto 44,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. Insiders purchased a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,508 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.