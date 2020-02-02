Oldfather Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 39,034 Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 1.7% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $759,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.6% during the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,252,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,066,832. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

