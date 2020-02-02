Oldfather Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 72,593 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,789,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.2% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.69. 6,182,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,862. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $245.68 and a twelve month high of $305.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.