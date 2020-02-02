Oldfather Financial Services LLC Invests $13.47 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,474,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 12.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

MDY stock traded down $7.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,594. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $328.72 and a 52 week high of $383.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.26 and a 200 day moving average of $359.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

