Oldfather Financial Services LLC Invests $3.50 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.21 on Friday, reaching $179.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,748. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $141.18 and a twelve month high of $185.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.