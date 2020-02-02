Oldfather Financial Services LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 793,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 40,101,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,148. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.