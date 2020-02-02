Oldfather Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.70 and a 200 day moving average of $197.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

