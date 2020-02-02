Oldfather Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 321,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 297,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.99. 657,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,276. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $184.64 and a twelve month high of $223.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.