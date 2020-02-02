Oldfather Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.06. The stock had a trading volume of 189,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.85 and its 200 day moving average is $229.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.23 and a twelve month high of $244.29.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

