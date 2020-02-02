Oldfather Financial Services LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 447,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,522,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,771. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $137.12 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.