Oldfather Financial Services LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.66. The company had a trading volume of 121,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.49 and a 52-week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

