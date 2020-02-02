Oldfather Financial Services LLC Takes $4.40 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 160,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 119,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.30. The company had a trading volume of 730,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,251. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $170.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.72.

