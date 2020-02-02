Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 356.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,026 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 465,454 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,027.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 258,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after buying an additional 235,365 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,909,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 979,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after acquiring an additional 124,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

OLLI opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $791,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

