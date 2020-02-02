OmiseGO Market Capitalization Tops $141.32 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $141.32 million and approximately $95.51 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00010695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC, TDAX and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cryptopia, Iquant, COSS, B2BX, Upbit, BigONE, Coinone, Braziliex, CoinBene, Bit-Z, IDEX, CoinEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellar Decentralized Exchange, AirSwap, BitBay, OKEx, DigiFinex, Livecoin, Exmo, Huobi, HitBTC, IDCM, DDEX, Gate.io, BitMart, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Independent Reserve, Bithumb, OTCBTC, ABCC, Bittrex, Bitbns, Kucoin, Poloniex, Tokenomy, Bancor Network, Koinex, Binance, BitForex, GOPAX, Mercatox, FCoin, CoinExchange, Zebpay, BX Thailand, Ethfinex, IDAX, Crex24, Coinsuper, Vebitcoin, DragonEX, CoinTiger, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Neraex, TDAX, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Fatbtc, C2CX, Coinnest, Liqui, Ovis and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.