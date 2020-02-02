Omni (OMNI) Price Down 32.1% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 31.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Omni has a market cap of $441,976.00 and approximately $396.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00008317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Poloniex. During the last week, Omni has traded down 32.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00756931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033547 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,822 coins and its circulating supply is 562,506 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.