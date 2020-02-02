On.Live One Day Volume Reaches $1,126.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar. One On.Live token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. On.Live has a market capitalization of $298,308.00 and approximately $1,126.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.05977964 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024988 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126979 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The official website for On.Live is on.live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.