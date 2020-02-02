On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 1.20

Media headlines about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a news sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTIV remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,914. On Track Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

