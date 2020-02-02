Ondori Market Capitalization Tops $3.57 Million (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ondori has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $235.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ondori coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00119884 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005997 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Ondori Coin Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

