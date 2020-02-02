OneLedger Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $528,488.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinEx, Kucoin and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.77 or 0.06010245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024877 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00126994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,888,574 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, CoinEx, Bilaxy, UEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

