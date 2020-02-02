OneRoot Network (RNT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.51 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $1.91 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

