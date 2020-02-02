ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Financial Comparison

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get ONEX alerts:

ONEX has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COVESTRO AG/S has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ONEX and COVESTRO AG/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEX 0 0 0 0 N/A COVESTRO AG/S 2 0 2 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares ONEX and COVESTRO AG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEX 61.68% 10.95% 3.57% COVESTRO AG/S 7.10% 17.53% 8.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ONEX and COVESTRO AG/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEX $23.79 billion 0.27 -$663.00 million N/A N/A COVESTRO AG/S $17.26 billion 0.44 $2.15 billion $5.59 3.74

COVESTRO AG/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ONEX.

Dividends

ONEX pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. COVESTRO AG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. COVESTRO AG/S pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of ONEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of COVESTRO AG/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

COVESTRO AG/S beats ONEX on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; and London, United Kingdom.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. It markets its products through trading houses and distributors. The company has partnership with Genomatica, Inc. to research and develop high-performance materials based on renewable feed-stocks. Covestro AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.