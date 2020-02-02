Ontology Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $506.70 million and $140.71 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00008405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Binance, Bitbns and Indodax. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Upbit, Bitbns, HitBTC, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, Koinex, Binance, BCEX, Kucoin, BitMart and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

