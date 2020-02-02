OP Coin (OPC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded up 50.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, OP Coin has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One OP Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. OP Coin has a total market capitalization of $6,891.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00047075 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00067518 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,543.91 or 1.00966957 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000696 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00045790 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001449 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OP Coin

OP Coin (CRYPTO:OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here. OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

