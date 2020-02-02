Opacity Trading Up 11.3% This Week (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Opacity has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $3,744.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.02972098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00197506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,205,022 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

