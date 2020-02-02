Open Platform Price Hits $0.0007 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a market cap of $785,450.00 and $3,083.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.02975395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00197380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00130140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

