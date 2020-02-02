Opes Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises 7.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 4.25% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Shares of FNDB opened at $41.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

