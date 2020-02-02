Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 560.8% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 106,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90,064 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $27.44 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42.

