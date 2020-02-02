Opes Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,485,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,040,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,555,000 after purchasing an additional 72,598 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,003,000 after purchasing an additional 121,147 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $60.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

